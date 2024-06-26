Which College Does Your NFL Team Draft From The Most?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the crowd with Eminem and the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson and Hall of Famers Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders on the stage before Round 1 of the NFL draft on April 25, 2024 in Detroit. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
Year after year, NFL scouts and executives spend countless hours reviewing tape, evaluating, and conducting interviews with collegiate athletes who could potentially become the next face of their franchise. It's hard to say whether or not NFL teams have an affinity for drafting players from certain college programs, but the numbers - in many cases - seem to suggest that there's a geographical link between NFL teams and their preference in draft picks.
Regardless of the set of circumstances driving those decisions, each NFL team has a college program that it has spent the most draft picks on - and some of them may be surprising. Here's a look at all 32 NFL teams and the college football program they've drafted from the most.
1. Detroit Lions: Michigan - 34 picks
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson runs out of the tunnel for player introductions before kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
2. Atlanta Falcons: LSU - 13 picks
Jul 22, 2019; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Duke Riley (42) gets some Gatorade on the field during the first day of training camp at Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
3. Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota - 21 picks
Aug 5, 2023; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Esezi Otomewo (90) takes the field during training camp at Twin Cities Orthopedic Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
4. Chicago Bears: Notre Dame - 42 picks
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
5. Miami Dolphins: Miami (FL) - 18 picks
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates an interception during the second half of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders with teammates safety Jevon Holland (8) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 19, 2023. / Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK
6. Philadelphia Eagles: Notre Dame - 28 picks
May 04, 2008; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Trevor Laws (93) during mini-camp at the Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, PA. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports / Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports
7. Denver Broncos: Florida - 19 picks
Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports / C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports
8. Arizona Cardinals: Oklahoma - 40 picks
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Ariz, United States; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball away while pursued by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young (92) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK
9. New York Jets: Penn State - 28 picks
Aug 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) throws a pass during the second half of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
10. New York Giants: Ole Miss - 31 picks
New York Giants -- Eli Manning, 2004-2019, 57,023 yards
Syndication Northjersey / Danielle Parhizkaran via Imagn Content
11. Baltimore Ravens: Alabama - 12 picks
Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) takes the field with a military service member before a game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports / Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
12. Buffalo Bills: Penn State - 22 picks
Aug 19, 2010; Toronto, ON, Canada; Buffalo Bills linebacker Aaron Maybin (58) looks on from the bench during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at the Rogers Centre. The Bills beat the Colts 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports / Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
13. Carolina Panthers: South Carolina - 7 picks
Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) back on defense during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
14. Cincinnati Bengals: Ohio State - 20 picks
Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) cools off after a drill during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp / Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services,
15. Cleveland Browns: Ohio State - 38 picks
Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates his broken up pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
16. Dallas Cowboys: Tennessee - 18 picks
Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Alvin Harper (80) and quarterback Troy Aikman (8) celebrate on the field against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
17. Green Bay Packers: Minnesota - 42 picks
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kamal Martin (54) is shown during the first day of training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.
Mjs Packers29 20 Jpg Packers29a / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal
18. Houston Texans: Alabama/LSU - 8 picks
Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) is blocked by Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
19. Indianapolis Colts: Ohio State - 22 picks
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) laughs with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) while warming up Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Florida - 13 picks
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson (23) misses the tackle on Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly during early second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns for their only home preseason game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night, August 14, 2021. The Browns led at the half 13 to 0.
Jki 081421 Jagsvsbrowns 21 / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pitt - 47 picks
QB Kenny Pickett: Traded to Philadelphia Eagles (previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers) / Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK
22. Kansas City Chiefs: Notre Dame - 17 picks
Aug 10, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kashif Moore (89) catches a pass as cornerback KeiVarae Russell (26) defends at Kansas City Chiefs training camp presented by Mosaic Life Care at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
23. Las Vegas Raiders: USC - 23 picks
Aug 13, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Marcus Allen poses on the silver carpet at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
24. Los Angeles Chargers: USC - 24 picks
Sep 8, 2002; Cincinnati, OH; USA; San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau (55) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, The Chargers beat the Bengals 34-6. . Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
25. Los Angeles Rams: UCLA - 46 picks
Oct 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) celebrates with Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after making an interception during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
26. New England Patriots: Michigan - 26 picks
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), enters the field before the start of the game agains then Miami Dolphins Sunday January 01, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. (Bill Ingram / The Palm Beach Post) / Bill Ingram via Imagn Content Services,
27. New Orleans Saints: Nebraska/Ohio State/USC - 17 picks
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during warm ups prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
28. San Francisco 49ers: USC - 29 picks
Jan 20, 1991; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott (42) on the field against the New York Giants during the 1990 NFC Championship Game at Candlestick Park. The Giants defeated the 49ers 15-13. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK / Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports
29. Seattle Seahawks: Miami (FL) - 14 picks
Nov 12, 2000; Jacksonville, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy (96) in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports / RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alabama - 15 picks
Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates his touchdown with tight end O.J. Howard (80) during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
31. Tennessee Titans: Texas - 21 picks
Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young (10) breaks away from Houston Texans linebacker Morlon Greenwood (56) to score the game winning touchdown on a 39 yard run in overtime at Reliant Stadium Dec. 10, 2006.
061210 B / George Walker IV / The Tennessean
32. Washington Commanders: Notre Dame - 35 picks
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste (DL37) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports