Eagles Could Sign Ex-Bears Star To Add More Firepower In Free Agency
There likely will be plenty of movement across the National Football League over the next few weeks.
With June officially here, we should start to see more movement in free agency and there still are some intriguing players out there who could help the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia has been extremely busy this offseason but still has the eighth-most remaining cap space at just under $25 million, according to Spotrac. The Eagles don't necessarily need to make another major addition and seem to be in a great spot, but if they were to make another signing, adding a safety could make sense.
There are multiple players out there who could help, but one player that would make some sense is former Chicago Bear Eddie Jackson. He made two Pro Bowls as a member of the Bears and was a first-team All-Pro in 2018.
He only appeared in 12 games last season, but he could be an intriguing option to add depth with C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Philadelphia significantly boosted the cornerback position and brought back Gardner-Johnson but some have said that safety still could be a position of need.
Jackson has racked up five interceptions over the last two seasons and could help fill a position of need. Plus, NFL Trade Rumors listed him as the 10th-best remaining free agent. Philadelphia has the cap space to get a deal done and signing Jackson only would help add even more depth.
The Eagles already are in a good spot heading into the 2024 season but adding someone like Jackson only could help.
More NFL: Eagles Could Land Ex-Jets Receiver, Former First-Round Pick To Add Depth