Eagles Land Second Highly-Touted Corner After Making Surprising Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2024 National Football League Draft with a clear need in the secondary and already have addressed it.
Philadelphia has been linked to a handful of cornerbacks in recent weeks both in free agency and through the draft. It looks like the Eagles won't be addressing the position through free agency because the team landed not just one, but two highly-touted cornerback prospects.
The Eagles selected former Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 overall pick on Thursday night and followed it up by trading for the No. 40 selection to draft fellow top cornerback prospect Cooper DeJean from Iowa.
DeJean entered the 2024 NFL Draft as the No. 1 cornerback prospect according to Pro Football Focus and Mitchell was considered the No. 2 corner in the draft class. The fact that Philadelphia was able to land both certainly is a surprise.
DeJean was considered the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2024 draft class by Pro Football Focus and Mitchell was considered the No. 9 overall prospect.
It's too early to truly grade the Eagles' draft class, but fans certainly should be excited. Philadelphia should be one of the top teams in football next season and now is in an even better spot. The Eagles' defense is the team's biggest question mark but they seem to have found a solution.
The Eagles always could look to add more depth in free agency but they seem to be set for now at least at corner.
