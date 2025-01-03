2 Ex-Pro Bowl Options For Eagles Before Playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for a playoff run.
There's just one more week to go in the regular season before the Eagles will face off against either the Washington Commanders or Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. At this point, the Eagles clearly are looking like a threat in the NFC.
Philadelphia is the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind just the Detroit Lions. The NFL Wild Card Round will kick off on Saturday, January 11th, and will run through Monday, January 13th. The Eagles will play at some point over that stretch.
Before then, it wouldn't hurt for the Eagles to take a look at the open market to see if there are any pieces they should add for the playoffs.
Here are two former Pro Bowlers the Eagles should consider:
Yannick Ngakoue, Most Recent Team - New England Patriots:
Ngakoue spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots this season. He is available on the open market and last played for the Patriots on Dec. 28. He was waived so he could have a chance to land with a contender. The Eagles are just that. Ngakoue is someone who could add more depth at defensive end.
David Bakhtiari, Most Recent Team - Green Bay Packers
Bakhtiari, at one point, was a superstar. He was one of the best offensive linemen in football at one point but injuries derailed his career. Bakhtiari hasn't joined a team this season in free agency after being let go by the Packers. He's one of the most accomplished players on the open market. Why not take a chance on him?
More NFL: Ex-Eagles $128 Million Pro Bowler Predicted To Sign With Steelers