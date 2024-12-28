3 Affordable WR Options for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that is going to try to make some noise in the postseason.
Philadelphia has a chance to make a run and is 12-3 heading into its Week 17 clash against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are 12-3 and currently have the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. By the time the playoffs get here, the Eagles very likely will remain in the No. 2 and have a chance to make up for the short playoff run last year.
For the team, their full focus should be on the next few weeks and getting to the Super Bowl. Once the playoffs end, though, free agency and the draft will be here in the near future.
Philadelphia shouldn't be focused on that right now, but that's where we can come into play. There is a lot of intriguing talent hitting the open market and Philadelphia should look at adding a third wide receiver.
Here are three affordable options for Philadelphia in free agency (barring extensions or franchise tag):
Robert Woods - Houston Texans
Woods is a 12-year veteran who would be a capable No. 3 receiver. The Texans have dealt with some tough injuries of late, but they have had a stacked receiver room all year so Woods hasn't gotten too many opportunities. He has 18 catches for 164 yards. Last year, he had 40 catches for 426 yards. That's the type of production the Eagles need.
Elijah Moore - Cleveland Browns
Moore is just 24 years old and is a former second-round draft pick. He has 57 catches for 501 yards this season for Cleveland. He's someone with plenty of upside and has never had under 446 receiving yards in his four-year NFL career.
JuJu Smith-Schuster - Kansas City Chiefs
There was a time when Smith-Schuster looked like he was going to be one of the next great young receivers in football. He had over 1,400 yards as a 22-year-old but injuries and inconsistent play have hurt him since. So far this season he has had 227 yards across 17 catches. He's played just 13 games this year but that production still would be an upgrade.
