3 Last-Second Free Agent Options For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for what hopefully will be a deep playoff run.
There is just one more week to go in the regular season and then the Eagles will turn their full attention to the postseason. Philadelphia will take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon and the biggest question swirling around the team is whether or not the starters will play.
After that, the No. 2 seed Eagles will face off against the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. Philadelphia will face either the Washington Commanders or the Green Bay Packers depending on how Week 18 plays out.
The Eagles have a chance to do something special this season. Because of that, they should be considering all options to add depth at this point just in case injuries pop up.
Here are three last-second free agents the Eagles should consider.
Yannick Ngakoue, Most Recent Team: New England Patriots:
Ngakoue is just 29 years old and is a nine-year veteran. He has had eight or more sacks in seven of his nine seasons. The 2024 campaign hasn't been a great one for him and he recently was let go by the Patriots. He's someone who could be worth putting in the Eagles' system to see if they can get more out of him.
Jayron Kearse, Most Recent Team: Dallas Cowboys:
Kearse is an eight-year veteran who spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys as one of the team's starting safeties. The Eagles' secondary is great, but why not add a seasoned veteran to the practice squad?
Boston Scott, Most Recent Team: Pittsburgh Steelers:
Scott spent six seasons with the Eagles but went in a different direction last offseason. He has spent the 2024 season on a few practice squads, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, but dealt with an injury and hasn't seen any action. He's available and could be worth bringing back.