49ers Surprise Trade Proposal Would Land Former Eagles Star Linebacker
If one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles ends up getting traded this season, it could end up making things more difficult.
Philadelphia widely is considered to be among the top contenders in the NFC and is loaded throughout the organization. The Eagles will begin the new season on Friday with a clash against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
Another NFC contender who the Eagles will have to worry about is the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco made it to the Super Bowl last season but couldn't get over the hump as it fell against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 49ers -- like the Eagles -- are looking to make some noise this season and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox linked the franchise to former Philadelphia star linebacker Haason Reddick in a possible trade.
"The New York Jets didn't secure an extension with pass-rusher Haason Reddick when they acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles," Knox said. "This has led to a notable standoff between the two parties. The 29-year-old wants a new deal, never reported to training camp, and has requested a trade. The Jets haven't been willing to acquiesce to his demands, though they're hopeful that he'll eventually show up and play...
"The 49ers might also want to kick the tires on Reddick. San Francisco could face major cap issues in 2025 when quarterback Brock Purdy will be extension-eligible, but it has $46.4 million in cap space available now. San Francisco is also firmly in its Super Bowl window and may need more depth in its pass-rushing rotation. Offseason acquisitions Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos have both been dealing with knee injuries."
Keep an eye on Reddick over the next few weeks.
