$59 Million Superstar Could Be Eagles Target Ahead Of Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles should be starting to take a look at the trade market with the deadline quickly approaching.
Philadelphia is 2-2 so far this season but should be much better starting in Week 6 with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson expected to return against the Cleveland Browns. Philadelphia clearly hasn't been at full strength and that is why it's in the position it currently is.
The Eagles have a seemingly good-looking schedule over the next few weeks and should be able to make up some ground in the standings. If that becomes a reality, Philadelphia should look for a way to bolster the safety position ahead of the deadline.
If the Eagles are interested in making a trade, they should be taking a look at the Arizona Cardinals. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin suggested safety Budda Baker as a possible big-name trade candidate ahead of the deadline.
"Jonathan Gannon arguably needs all the help he can get to keep the Arizona Cardinals defense serviceable, and Baker has been a longtime fan favorite for his versatility," Benjamin said. "He's due to hit free agency after the season, however, after failing to elicit a long-term commitment from the club, and could be of great value to a contender wanting a proven Pro Bowl talent on the back end."
This isn't the first time Baker has been brought up as a trade candidate, and won't be the last. He is on the final year of a four-year, $59 million contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Cardinals look to make a move, and the Eagles should be at the front of the line.