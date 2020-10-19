A Deeper Dive into the 2-Point Try the Eagles Could Not Get

PHILADELPHIA – Doug Pederson didn’t have much to say about the ill-fated two-point conversion that could have tied the score at 30-30 with just under two minutes left in Sunday’s game between the Eagles and visiting Baltimore Ravens.

Hard to blame the Philadelphia coach for that.

It was a disaster of a play

“I can do better as far as getting the play in and giving our guys a better opportunity play-call-wise in that situation,” he said. “But credit them; made the stop and just a little bit short.”

The play was the first question asked of the coach in the aftermath of a 30-28 loss that left the Eagles at 1-4-1.

The next two were about the play call and the execution.

“My decision to go with the play call, so that's on me,” said Pederson about the play call.

“I can put our team in a better situation,” the coach said about the execution.

And that was that, a three-touchdown fourth-quarter rally from deficits of 24-6 and 30-14 in the second half falling short.

The ill-fated play called for quarterback Carson Wentz to run a read-pass option with Boston Scott coming in for a handoff. Wentz held the ball, held the ball, then kept it, but by that time Matt Judon and L.J. Fort, yes the one-time Eagles linebacker, who stopped the play dead in its tracks.

It was reminiscent of the play call on the Eagles’ first two-point try of the game after the Eagles had cut their deficit to 17-6 when J.J. Arcega-Whiteside recovered a fumble from Miles Sanders after Sanders had the ball popped loose after running for 74 yards in the end zone.

Asked about the decision to go for two there, Pederson said: “It just gives you the best probability to win the game. In that situation, you go for two and then you're down a touchdown and a field goal wins the game; obviously, if things stay status quo. Just gave us the best probability at that point to win.”

The two-point try had Jalen Hurts run a read-pass option with Miles Sanders fake getting the ball on a handoff. Hurts kept the ball but was buried by the Ravens’ defense.

The Eagles scored four touchdowns and tried two-point conversions on each one.

The two they succeeded on were both passes, one to Greg Ward, the other to Arcega-Whiteside.

It should be pointed out that there isn’t a whole of time to discuss a two-point conversion in the NFL, with only 20 seconds being put on the play clock, and, as Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said, it “seems like it goes pretty quick.”

After Wentz burrowed into the end zone from one yard out with 1:55 to go in the game, the Eagles huddled up.

Wentz looked at the play script on his arm. He then glanced quickly over his shoulder towards the sideline.

The clock was running. By the time the Eagles broke the huddle, there was about 12 seconds left on it.

By the time, everyone was lined up with some motion by Richard Rodgers, the play clock was below five seconds.

The ball was snapped just before the one turned to zero.

“We probably did get a little later out of the huddle than we wanted,” said Wentz. “We have to be more urgent to get up to the line and get our calls and get our checks. We had a scouted look there that we felt confident in.”

