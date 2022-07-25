A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick Among What to Watch When Eagles Open Camp

Job-winning season starts Wednesday when the Eagles will hold their first practice of training camp.

Most of the 53 openings available on the active roster are spoken for, but there are about 10-12 to be determined. There are an additional 16 spots to be claimed on the practice squad as well.

Before it all begins, head coach Nick Sirianni will talk with reporters prior to the team taking the field for the first time this summer.

Here’s some of what I will be paying close attention to as the Eagles get started on a season of high expectations:

NEW GUYS

That’s what always excites me about the early days of camp - the draft picks and the undrafted lot.

Obviously, getting a look at Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean is high on the list of must-watch, but so is seeing the explosion that Kyron Johnson is believed to possess and the route-running of tight end Grant Calcaterra. Also, how much time at guard will second-round pick Cam Jurgens see?

Then, there are a few undrafted players that need attention, such as WR/PR Britain Covey, guard Josh Sills, defensive tackle Noah Elliss, and quarterback Carson Strong.

Devon Allen will also have some eyes on him as he transitions from track to football for the first time since 2016 when he played in just three games.

Throw receiver A.J. Brown into the mix here, too, after arriving on the first night of the draft in a trade, and pass rusher Haason Reddick, the team's first free-agent signing, as well.

QUARTERBACKS

Yep, it’s the most obvious, and it’s not just Jalen Hurts.

Gardner Minshew is the apparent No. 2, so his reps will bear watching as well. Then there’s what looks to be some competition to be the third quarterback, though that QB could land on the practice squad, and that will be Reid Sinnett, who joined the team in October off waivers from Miami, and Strong, who was given a $20,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed $320,000 contract.

Obviously, though, this is Hurts’ show.

He looked sharp in the two practices media was allowed to watch, though neither practice reached a full hour. There was a report, however, that Hurts did not look sharp in one 10-play series, with interceptions and sacks and incompletions abound. Who knows how accurate that was or if it was a plant from a disgruntled teammate since there were no team drills – only 7-on-7 – and there was no context as to what was being worked on.

Sometimes drills are slanted for defensive success with the offense providing certain pre-snap looks.

True or not, Hurts’ development from Year 1 starter to Year 2 is vital to whatever success this team hopes to have.

CB AND WR SEPARATION

The Eagles have 12 pass-catchers and 12 cornerbacks in camp. Big numbers for both spots, though, admittedly, bodies at these two positions are necessary for the preseason.

Brown and DeVonta Smith are at the head of the receiver group while Darius Slay and James Bradberry lead the way at cornerback with Avonte Maddox in the slot.

The Eagles could keep six receivers, depending on what they do with Jalen Reagor, a former first-round pick the team will likely explore every trade avenue they can to give him the change of scenery he desires.

Zach Pascal and Quez Watkins are probably locks, but what about Greg Ward, a player who has climbed his way up from the bottom, when he arrived in the NFL as a former college quarterback? Or former fifth-round pick John Hightower?

There’s also UDFA Britain Covey and track star Devon Allen not to mention a handful of others – Deon Cain, Josh Hammond, and Keric Wheatfall – eager to show they belong.

As for the CB spot, where there may only be five jobs available, there will be plenty of competition among veteran Jimmy Moreland and youngsters Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent, Josiah Scott, and Mac McCain.

Can UDFAs Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, and/or Josh Blackwell open enough eyes to stick around, at least on the practice squad?

RUNNING BACKS

There are only five, though JaQuan Hardy, released by the Cowboys on July 14, is expected to sign prior to the opening of camp. The Eagles need to keep their top three of Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, and Boston Scott as healthy as possible so their reps should be limited. Jason Huntley and UDFA Kennedy Brooks will see plenty of action.

BRANDON GRAHAM

The veteran defensive end and longest-tenured player on the Eagles’ roster is 34 and returning from a torn Achilles’, but you don’t survive 13 seasons as BG has without knowing a thing or two. At some point, however, age catches up. Graham would like to play another two seasons to get to 15, but it starts with this one.

What does he have left?

MARCUS EPPS

Is there anyone else who is being counted on more to prove he can be a full-time start than the fourth-year safety?

LINEBACKERS

This group isn’t getting much attention nationally, but it may be the deepest and best unit it has been in years. Nobody expected Dean to be around in the third round of the draft but when he was the Eagles pounced. He was the leader of one of college football’s all-time best defenses at Georgia last year, leading the Bulldogs to the national title.

Can T.J. Edwards hold on to his middle linebacker job with Dean in the fold?

Dean can also play outside, so Kyzir White, who signed a one-year deal prior to the draft, will be pushed as well.

Then there’s Davion Taylor who showed signs of progress last year before injuries derailed him.

Shaun Bradley was a Pro Bowl alternate on special teams last year, but he too will be presumably pushed for a job. Also, Patrick Johnson and JaCoby Stevens enter their second seasons looking to flash.

There are no questions about Reddick, though. A double-digit sacker the last two years, Reddick will be on the field a lot.

