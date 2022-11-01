A.J. Brown Prays Jalen Hurts Will Have a Game to Remember in Houston

PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown returned to his hometown to play once and only once.

He was a sophomore at the University of Mississippi and the Rebels went to Southern Mississippi in Starksville, where Brown grew up. He caught six passes for 167 yards and one TD in that game.

“That was the perfect game in college, the complete game,” said the Eagles WR, who is now sixth in the NFL in receiving yards with 659. “It was one of those games where everything went right. I’ve been chasing that high ever since.”

Brown, one of Hurts' best friends, knows what Jalen Hurts is feeling as he gets ready to return to his hometown of Houston when the Eagles play the Texans on Thursday night.

“That was my first time going home and playing in front of my city and the day I had, I pray he has that same day," said Brown. "It means a lot more, where you’re from, you’re playing in front of your fans and friends and family most importantly, and it’s the type of feeling where they’re just proud of you.

"That’s where you started. I’m sure he dreamed of playing in NRG (Stadium). This is his first opportunity, I’m sure he’s going to ball out.”

Hurts went to high school in Houston. It is where he began working on the mental part of his game and honing his talents as a runner and passer.

In Sunday’s win over the Steelers, he called himself a triple threat with his legs, arm, and mind. Especially the mental part of this game, something Brown said can sometimes be too serious.

“He’s like, ‘I need to do this, I need to do that’” said the WR. “I’m like, ‘Bro, relax. Relax, just sit back and say this is what I did and it was great.’ But that’s who he is. I admire that from afar. He’s teaching me something.”

Hurts spent a lot of time in what was then Reliant Stadium – now NRG - growing up.

His godfather worked there, went to football camps there, and watched high school football playoff games there.

Andre Johnson, who put up seven 1,000-yard-plus receiving yards in 12 years with the Texans, once gave Hurts a pair of cleats when Hurts was a young boy.

Bottom line: there is a long history between the Eagles QB, the city, and the professional football team in that city.

“Going back to Houston, it should be fun,” said Hurts. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play in NRG Stadium…It’s all fond memories. It’s a part of my childhood.”

Hurts has never played in NRG Stadium despite being there plenty.

The QB said he grew up paying close attention to two quarterbacks in particular, but Vince Young stood out the most. The other was Steve McNair.

“Vince Young, watching him at Texas, hearing the name around Houston and playing at Houston-Madison, he was a helluva player, did great things at all levels,” said Hurts. “He’s definitely a legend in the city of Houston.”

If Hurts continues to do the things he has been doing this year, he will become the most recent legend in Houston.

