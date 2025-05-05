A.J. Brown Trade? Patriots Exec Seemingly Rules Out Blockbuster Deal
It doesn't sound like the New England Patriots will be pursuing an A.J. Brown trade anytime soon.
Multiple recent reports indicate the Philadelphia Eagles won't trade Brown this offseason. But speculation has persisted, partially due to some insiders claiming teams, including the Patriots, inquired about Brown earlier this offseason.
Nevertheless, during a post-draft news conference, Patriots executive Eliot Wolf seemingly indicated New England won't pursue any major trades. Here's the full exchange:
Reporter: "Eliot, you guys obviously did what you did in free agency and the Draft. Do you think you have your team right now, or do you have flexibility, financially, especially if somebody shakes loose at some point, like a major piece that you could add to this team?"
Wolf: "I think we have some flexibility. (Director of research/salary cap guru) Richard Miller might tell me differently, but that's his job. We'll definitely look at different ways to improve the team, whether that's trade or someone that might become available later."
Obviously, Wolf left the door ajar for potential deals down the road. But his invoking of New England's top salary cap expert suggests the Patriots won't look to take on any mammoth contracts, like Brown's.
With all that said, the Eagles still could trade one of their top offensive veterans sometime this summer. (Looking at you, Dallas Goedert.)
