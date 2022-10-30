A.J. Brown's 3 TD Catches Help Eagles Grab Halftime Lead Over Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown was simply unguardable in an electric first half by the Eagles receiver.

The Eagles receiver scored three touchdowns, all from a distance, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brown's TD receptions came from 39 yards, 27, then 29 as Philly opened up a 21-10 lead.

The Eagles have yet to trail in a game at halftime this season as they look to move their record to 7-0 before heading to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday night.

It was another second-quarter onslaught by Philly’s offense, which didn’t seem to skip a beat coming out of their bye.

They scored 14 points in the second quarter to give them 126 points in that quarter. The Steelers by contrast had scored 107 points in the entire season in seven games.

The Eagles scored on their first two possessions and three of their first four.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit Brown in stride with each of the touchdown throws.

Brown had five catches for 113 yards in the first half.

Hurts was 15-for-22 191 yards and had a passer rating of 134.7. His three TD passes give him nine on the season, with six rushing scores.

Dallas Goedert had five receptions for 57 yards, including a 5-yard pickup on fourth-and-two that kept the Eagles’ first drive alive.

The Eagles' offense converted four of its seven third-down tries while the defense held the Steelers to just one third down in seven tries. They started 4-for-5 on third down, and the one they didn't convert they picked up on the fourth down catch by Goedert.

One downside to the offensive showing thus far is the Eagles’ run game. They only had six attempts that went for 23 yards.

The team also lost rookie DT Jordan Davis to an undisclosed injury with 3:20 to play in the second quarter. Davis had to be helped off the field and went into the blue medical tent.

The Eagles’ special teams struggled again.

Specifically, it was Brandon Graham who was called for a delay of game penalty, with the refs saying he made a non-football move, as Pittsburgh was lining up to try a 21-yard field goal. The half-the-distance to the goal penalty put the ball at the 1 and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin opted to go for a touchdown.

It was the right call with Chase Claypool throwing a TD to Derek Watt to make the score 7-7 with 1:57 to play in the opening quarter.

Pittsburgh rookie QB Kenny Pickett was 11-for-17 with 92 yards. He was sacked three times with Haason Reddick, Milton Williams, and Javon Hargrave recording them.

Reddick now has a team-leading 5.5 this season and has one in the team’s last five games.

