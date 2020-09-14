A Look Around Week 1 in the NFL Begins with Eagles' Sunday disaster

The sun came out Monday morning in Philadelphia, though it likely offered very little relief for Eagles fans after Sunday’s nightmare.

The current group of Eagles were overwhelmed, with Carson Wentz absorbing eight sacks and allowing a 17-point lead slip away when Washington scored 27 unanswered points in an opening-day defeat.

It should be pointed out before moving on that the Eagles ran the ball just 17 times despite holding a 17-0 lead. The only team with fewer rushes on Sunday was the New York Jets, who, coincidentally also lost 27-17 like Philadelphia, but the Jets were trying to dig out of a 21-0 hole, so, presumably, more pass attempts were required.

As it was New York, Sam Darnold only attempted 35 passes, but add in three sacks and there were 38 pass attempts. Wentz, with a lead, dropped back 50 times.

OK, now moving on.

What did some former Eagles do on Sunday?

It wasn’t a good day for them, either, if that helps.

Let’s take a look:

Mack Hollins. The WR played three snaps for the Dolphins and did what he did last year with the Eagles – nothing.

Jordan Howard. The RB played nine snaps for Miami, carried the ball eight times for seven yards, but did manage to score a touchdown.

Shareef Miller. The DE is still waiting to make his NFL debut. He was inactive for Carolina.

Nelson Agholor. The Vegas WR had one catch for 23 yards. It was, however, a touchdown.

Cory Undlin. The former DB coach in Philadelphia is now the defensive coordinator in Detroit and the Lions’ defense allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter- all touchdown throws from Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky – to lose 27-23.

Detroit had a 23-6 lead heading into the final quarter. A late interception throw from Matthew Stafford gave the Lions a short field to defend, but couldn’t hold the lead when it allowed Chicago to move 37 yards in two plays to take the lead with 1:54 to play.

What else happened in the NFL on Sunday?

If that made you feel any better (doubtful), this won’t.

There was some terrific quarterback play – and this will make Monday hurt even more after bearing witness to Carson Wentz’s unraveling in Washington – around the league.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was 31-for-35 passing with 322 yards and four touchdowns and a passer rating of 143.1 while adding another 29 yards on the ground on three rushes.

Lamar Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes for 275 yards for the Ravens with three TDs to end with a 152.1 PR. He added 45 yards on seven carries.

Gardner Minshew led the Jaguars to an improbable win over the Colts by completing 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns and a PR of 142.3.

Aaron Rodgers was his usual fantastic self with a 364-yard, four-touchdown day with 32 completions on 44 throws and a PR of 122.5.

Grim reminder: Wentz was 24-for-42 with 270 yards and a PR of 72.5, his two touchdown throws dragged down by two terrible passes that were picked off.

And more:

Arizona surprised the 49ers with a 24-20 win. San Francisco may become the latest team to suffer from the losing Super Bowl team hangover this year. Last year’s rookie of the year, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts with another 230 yards passing on 26 of 40 completions with a touchdown and interception.

The big star of the game, though, was receiver DeAndre Hopkins. In his Arizona debut, he had 14 catches for 151 yards.

Finally, as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick begin to separate themselves – and maybe we learn just who was more integral in the Patriots’ successful run this century – Belichick got an early leg up with a win over the Dolphins.

New England ran the ball 42 times (The Eagles ran it 17 times) to just 19 pass attempts from Cam Newton. Newton was responsible for 15 of those runs. Still…

Meanwhile, Brady lost his Tampa debut, throwing two interceptions with a passer rating of 78.4 in a setback to New Orleans.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.