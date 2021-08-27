A Look at Who Could Make the 53-Man Roster

The Eagles have until Tuesday afternoon to put the pieces in place, but here is my prediction without having to see the preseason finale against the New York Jets

The Eagles have some decisions to make before they make their final decisions on the 53-man roster.

And even after the 53 are in place, which it has to be by Tuesday at 4 p.m., there will be more decisions when it comes time to decide which players they put on the 53 who could be added to Injured Reserve, such as Rodney McLeod, Landon Dickerson, and Davion Taylor.

IR rules state that a player can return after missing just three games, but he must first be on the 53-man roster to qualify. If he is placed on IR before being on the 53 – think Tyree Jackson – then he cannot return at any point in the season.

There could also be a waiver wire addition or two, so the final 53-man roster may look a bit different as the week goes on.

Anyway, with Friday night’s preseason finale against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium (7:30/NBC10) being all about getting playing time for those who will be a part of this team and assisting in deciding the fate of so-called bubble players, now feels like a good time to make my 53-man roster prediction.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backups: Joe Flacco, Nick Mullens.

More: While Mullens hasn’t looked great, it would be a risk to risk losing him on waivers, especially with an unprecedented 17-game season about to unfold. Two quarterbacks won’t cut it, because if one gets hurt, obviously you’re down to two, and to simply add someone off the street who has to get up to speed on the offense would be challenging, to say the least.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Starter: Miles Sanders

Backups: Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Kenny Gainwell

More: Gainwell will have an impact on this offense, gifted with the best hands in the RB room, per Sanders, and Nick Sirianni’s offense likes to throw the ball to its backs. Sanders needs to find the hands that led to a 50-catch season as a rookie, and if he does, that will make him an even greater threat, because he is a home run hitter on the ground. Jason Huntley will likely head to the practice squad.

RECEIVERS (5)

Starters: DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins

Backups: Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

More: Neither Travis Fulgham nor John Hightower did enough, and Hightower will be added to the practice squad along with Andre Patton, who deserves a spot, but it’s hard to see GM Howie Roseman giving up on a former second-round pick in JJAW, especially with a new staff in place. Marken Michel could also be a PS candidate.

TIGHT ENDS (3)

Starter: Dallas Goedert

Backups: Zach Ertz, Richard Rodgers

More: This could be a close call with UDFA Jack Stoll in the mix to be kept ahead of Rodgers, but the thinking here is the Eagles go with the veteran and try to get Stoll to the practice squad.

As for Jackson, he faces a two-month rehab for a broken bone in his back. Ertz’s situation could be a factor, though, in deciding whether or not to put him on the 53 then IR him, or just put him on IR and shutting him down for the year.

While Ertz is on the team now, that doesn’t mean that by the trade deadline, he won’t be moved if the Eagles are a nonfactor in the playoff race. The deadline is right around the time Jackson should be healthy, so...

OFFENSIVE LINE (10)

Starters: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo

Backups: Andre Dillard, Nate Herbig, Le’Raven Clark, Jack Driscoll, Landon Dickerson

More: Dillard could be traded, but the return wouldn’t be great and Roseman isn’t going to cut his first-round pick from just two years ago, so the Eagles are stuck with him at the price of having to get rid of Matt Pryor and Brett Toth. Both could be ticketed for the practice squad, but in a league devoid of capable backups, they may not make it. Ross Pierschbacher and Kayode Awosika are also PS candidates.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Starters: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave

Backups: Derek Barnett, Ryan Kerrigan, Milton Williams, Hassan Ridgeway, Tarron Jackson

More: Barnett missed the last several practices with a shoulder injury, an injury he struggled with in the past, but he should be good to go by the opener. If not, IR could be a scenario in which case the Eagles may bring back T.Y. McGill if he gets through waivers.

Without much solid tape from the preseason, sixth-round pick Marlon Tuipulotu will make it to the PS along with Raequan Williams, though there’s more risk trying to get Williams there. JaQuan Bailey also showed enough that he could warrant a spot on the PS.

LINEBACKERS (6)

Starters: Alex Singleton, Eric Wilson, Genard Avery

Backups: T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Patrick Johnson

More: Avery and Taylor have both been hurt and one or both could head to IR after being put on the 53. Taylor is more likely to land there than Avery at this point, in which case Shaun Bradley or JaCoby Stevens could be added after the waiver process runs its course. If not, Bradley and Stevens will be PS candidates.

CORNERBACKS (5)

Starters: Darius Slay, Steve Nelson, Avonte Maddox (slot)

Backups: Zech McPhearson, Craig James

More: Josiah Scott and Michael Jacquet will likely be added to the practice squad. Kevon Seymour also has a shot to land there.

SAFETIES (5)

Starters: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps

Backups: Rodney McLeod, K’Von Wallace, Elijah Riley

More: Free-agent acquisition Andrew Adams draws the short straw here but could be brought back if McLeod gets put on IR. Riley had too strong of a camp to let go. Grayland Arnold is a PS candidate.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Kicker: Jake Elliott

Punter: Arryn Siposs

Long snapper: Rick Lovato

More: Lovato has been invisible this summer, but that’s a good thing for a long snapper, and Elliott has looked solid, though an ankle injury hampered him for a few days in the middle of camp. Siposs takes over for Cameron Johnston and, though he has never punted in a regular-season game, has looked very good during camp and in the exhibition games so far.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.