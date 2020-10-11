A New Look Provides a Win in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Chase Claypool had already victimized the Eagles defense with three touchdowns and yet another was called back when Craig James did his best soccer-flop earlier in the game.

So why was linebacker Nate Gerry on Pittsburgh's star rookie receiver late in a close game Claypool was dominating?

Because the Steelers and their veteran quarterback went to a new look.

The Eagles had their dime defense on the field as Pittsburgh faced a 3rd-and-8 from the Philadelphia 35-yard line with 3:07 remaining while holding a precarious 31-29 advantage.

The stakes were obvious. A stop and Chris Boswell field goal or not, the Eagles would have gotten the football back with an opportunity to steal the game.

Jim Schwartz's defense had struggled on third downs throughout the game and Gerry stationed himself over Claypool in the slot, stumbling as the 6-foot-4, 240-pound monster raced downfield.

In three seconds it was over, Gerry's slip was all the Notre Dame product needed and Rodney McLeod was late to offer help.

"It’s empty (set)," said McLeod. "So, we have certain rules in empty sets, where certain individuals are responsible for individuals. On that play, everyone is responsible, typically, corners are responsible for one, safeties are responsible for two.

"In empty sets, it kind of falls on Nate in that situation. Like I said, that’s a tough play for Nate, going against a receiver like Claypool, who’s had a great day versus us as a defense and us as defensive backs. Like I said, Ben saw it and we have to live with that play."

Hope in the waning moments was replaced by desperation as Claypool became the first rookie in Pittsburgh's storied history to cash in four times, essentially sealing Keystone State bragging rights for 2020.

"That's a new formation we put in this week," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "... So we expected them on that particular play to kind of go with an all-out blitz. So we had a play called to get the ball out quick and hopefully try and beat the blitz. They sat back in cover-two zone, and I just wanted what we expected.

"I saw that and changed the play."

The adjustment worked and sent Philadelphia back across the state a 1-3-1 team.

"The coolest part of the whole thing is we've never run the play I called with that formation or that group on the field," said Roethlisberger, "so Chase has never been in that spot."

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tipped his cap to Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

"It was just a great route," Pederson said. "Double move with a receiver obviously on a linebacker. They caught us I think in a two-deep look at that point and just a double move on Nate.

"...Well executed by them for the score."

The Eagles had difficulty getting off the field on third down all game long, allowing the Steelers to convert 11 of 15 of them.

"The one thing I would say, we can’t make mistakes like jumping offsides," said McLeod. "That helped them stay on the field a couple times on third down. We had some third-and-longs and gave them third-and-shorts, third-and-mediums.

"Those are the types of things that hurt you. Those are mental mistakes that we gotta clean up. That starts in practice each week. They’re really good at rub routes and pick routes, and they got us today on a couple of those, and stayed on the field."