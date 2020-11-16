SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

A Turning Point and Some Numbers from Eagles Loss to Giants

Ed Kracz

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Looking for a turning point in the Eagles’ 27-17 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, look no further than the two long pass plays the Eagles surrendered right after cutting the Giants’ lead to 14-11 early in the third quarter.

Undaunted by Boston Scott’s 56-yard touchdown run and Miles Sanders’ two-point conversion run, Daniel Jones lofted a pass to Sterling Shepard, who was being covered by Avonte Maddox, for 27 yards, then followed that up with a 38-yard pass to Golden Tate with Nickell Robey-Coleman in coverage.

Just like that, New York was sitting at first-and-goal at Philadelphia’s 10-yard line. On third down, Wayne Gallman plunged in.

“Those were great catches, super tight catches,” said safety Jalen Mills. “This is the NFL those guys are going to catch the ball. It’s tough for sure. At the end of the day, we pride ourselves on being a dominant defense. Those catches right there, they definitely hurt for sure.”

BY THE NUMBERS:

0: Interceptions by the Eagles defense against a turnover-prone Giants quarterback. Philly has just three picks in nine games.

3: Wins both the Eagles and Giants have, which is still more than the other two teams in the NFC East

4: Losses the Eagles have coming out of bye week under head coach Doug Pederson in five games.

7: Career touchdowns Boston Scott has scored, with six coming against New York, including his 56-yard run with 12:31 to play in the third quarter. His other TD came against the Buffalo Bills last October.

8: Yards receiving for Travis Fulgham, who was targeted five times but had only one catch.

15: Tackles by linebacker Alex Singleton, eight of which were solo, and one tackle for loss

11: Penalties by the Eagles for 74 yards.

151: Yards the Giants rushed for against the Eagles defense.

1,470: Number of days since the Giants last beat the Eagles, which was on Nov. 6, 2016, in a 28-23 decision.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Day After: Angry Eagles Missing the Point

The Eagles can vent their anger as much as they want, but from the way it looked on Sunday and in their first game this season, the Giants are simply the better team

John McMullen

Eagles O-Line Warts Show up Again

Using an eighth different line combination in nine games has been one of the leading causes of the team's struggles this year

John McMullen

Eagles Stumble out of Bye Week, lose to Giants

The Eagles fell behind early and could never catch up, looking sloppy and disjointed after their bye week

Ed Kracz

by

taylorrandy

Eagles' Search for Answers Continues

Not even the bye week or relatively good health could solve their problems, and, most alarming, is head coach Doug Pederson doesn't seem to know why

Ed Kracz

Giants Finally Make the Grade Against Eagles

The Giants ended their four-year-long streak of misery and eight consecutive losses against the Eagles

John McMullen

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Inactive for Eagles

The 2019 second-round pick will take a seat for Philly's game against the Giants

Ed Kracz

Michael Jacquet Earns Another Call-up from Practice Squad

The UDFA Eagles cornerback played well in his NFL debut two weeks ago as a backup will again be the primary backup should Darius Slay or Avonte Maddox get hurt on Sunday

Ed Kracz

How will the Eagles use Alshon Jeffery in his Return?

Here are some thoughts on what head coach Doug Pederson will do and could do

Ed Kracz

Inside the 'Intensive' Week for the Eagles

The NFL's intensive protocol arrived in Philly this week after it appears senior defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn was the staff member who tested positive for COVID

John McMullen

Eagles-Giants: Previewing Round 2

Healthy Eagles look to continue the march toward a second straight NFC East title, and a second win over the Giants would be a big assist in that direction

John McMullen