A Turning Point and Some Numbers from Eagles Loss to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Looking for a turning point in the Eagles’ 27-17 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, look no further than the two long pass plays the Eagles surrendered right after cutting the Giants’ lead to 14-11 early in the third quarter.

Undaunted by Boston Scott’s 56-yard touchdown run and Miles Sanders’ two-point conversion run, Daniel Jones lofted a pass to Sterling Shepard, who was being covered by Avonte Maddox, for 27 yards, then followed that up with a 38-yard pass to Golden Tate with Nickell Robey-Coleman in coverage.

Just like that, New York was sitting at first-and-goal at Philadelphia’s 10-yard line. On third down, Wayne Gallman plunged in.

“Those were great catches, super tight catches,” said safety Jalen Mills. “This is the NFL those guys are going to catch the ball. It’s tough for sure. At the end of the day, we pride ourselves on being a dominant defense. Those catches right there, they definitely hurt for sure.”

BY THE NUMBERS:

0: Interceptions by the Eagles defense against a turnover-prone Giants quarterback. Philly has just three picks in nine games.

3: Wins both the Eagles and Giants have, which is still more than the other two teams in the NFC East

4: Losses the Eagles have coming out of bye week under head coach Doug Pederson in five games.

7: Career touchdowns Boston Scott has scored, with six coming against New York, including his 56-yard run with 12:31 to play in the third quarter. His other TD came against the Buffalo Bills last October.

8: Yards receiving for Travis Fulgham, who was targeted five times but had only one catch.

15: Tackles by linebacker Alex Singleton, eight of which were solo, and one tackle for loss

11: Penalties by the Eagles for 74 yards.

151: Yards the Giants rushed for against the Eagles defense.

1,470: Number of days since the Giants last beat the Eagles, which was on Nov. 6, 2016, in a 28-23 decision.

