A Wide ‘9’ Path to Production for Derek Barnett

Eagles fans’ memories of Jim Washburn may not be all that positive but the veteran defensive line coach is a legend when it comes to pass rushing and the NFL.

His wide-9 approach was often described as selfish when Jason Babin was racking up 18 sacks in Philadelphia during the 2011 season but it was also mischaracterized. It’s a technique for edge rushers, not a defense and it’s one that Jim Schwartz also loves and subscribes to.

Any issues with Washburn in 2011-12 when he was the DL coach with the Eagles had more to do with communication between the front and back ends of the defense and the lack of a strong leader piloting that side of the ball on the coaching staff.

Every team in the NFL uses the wide-9 at times. Washburn is just really good at coaching players in how to excel when using the technique and Schwartz is very comfortable with him after spending nearly a decade with him on the same staff with the Tennessee Titans.

Meanwhile, Washburn’s son Jeremiah has taken on a unique dual role with the Eagles, spending time in the personnel department while also helping Matt Burke with the defensive line.

For those reasons, it’s a positive development that fourth-year DE Derek Barnett is being tutored by Washburn in Sante Fe, Tenn. this offseason, something reported by Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

A Nashville native, Barnett still makes his offseason home in Tennessee and Washburn owns a farm there and works with NFL pass rushers as his side hustle so the marriage is a natural.

“He wants to prove that he was worth that pick,” Washburn told NJ Advance Media when discussing the 2017 first-rounder. “I believe he will. He’s just got to stay healthy.”

Set to turn just 24 later this month Barnett has proven his toughness by persevering through shoulder and ankle injuries the past two seasons although he’s missed 12 of the last 32 regular-seasn games for Philadelphia, most of them back in 2018 when rotator-cuff surgery cost him 10 games.

As the No. 14 overall pick in his draft class, double-digit sack production is the expectation for Barnett but 6.5 is the high-water mark to date, the number he compiled last season.

Washburn believes things are about to click, however.

“I feel like (this season) the Eagles, without a shadow of a doubt, will have the best (defensive line) production that they’ve had in a while,” Washburn said.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.