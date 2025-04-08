Adam Schefter Shares Bold 'Guarantee' For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly aren't afraid to be aggressive and that could lead to some fireworks over the next few weeks.
The NFL Draft is just about two weeks away and the Eagles have plenty of picks over the next two years. Even with all of the talent the Eagles already have, there's more coming. Philadelphia has stockpiled picks and ESPN's Adam Schefter said he will "guarantee" that the Eagles will make at least one or two trades on "The Adam Schefter Podcast."
"Let me give you one team that I think is going to be in the market to be bouncing all around potentially," Schefter said. "Either moving up draft boards or trading for a veteran player or two. That would be your defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Over the next two drafts, the Eagles are scheduled to have 20 draft picks. They can't have 20 players make their roster. Their roster is too good and too deep to have all of these picks make their roster. On draft day this year, it would be just like the Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to package some of these picks, either in this draft or next year's draft as well to move up the board if there's a player he really wanted.
"And it would be like him and that organization to trade some of these future picks for a veteran that a team knows it's not going to re-sign...That to me is the team to watch as always on draft weekend because I will guarantee you right now we are going to get a trade or two out of the Philadelphia Eagles. I don't know for who. I don't know for what."
Don't sleep on Philadelphia.
