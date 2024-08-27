AFC South Team Called Eagles About Trade For James Bradberry, Per Insider
Much of the chatter of the summer has been about Philadelphia Eagles cornerback/safety James Bradberry.
Many wondered whether or not he would end up making the team's initial 53-man roster. It was speculated for months that the Eagles would part ways with him either by cutting him or trading him ahead of the National Football League 53-man roster deadline.
The Eagles ultimately decided to hang on to Bradberry for now but teams did call about him. One team that reportedly attempted to get a trade done was the Tennessee Titans, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Hearing that James Bradberry is likely to survive today’s cuts," McLane said. "Eagles spoke to some teams about a possible trade, including the Titans, who have former #Eagles DBs coach and Bradberry fan Dennard Wilson, NFL sources said.
"But Bradberry’s transition to safety has been slow and he’s not viewed as an outside CB by most anymore. Still, something could shake loose in the next week that would affect Bradberry’s standing on the 53-man roster. Eagles are on the hook for his 2024 salary."
While the fact that Bradberry made the initial 53-man roster doesn't necessarily guarantee that he will be with the team for Week 1 action, it certainly seems that way right now.
There has been plenty of speculation about Bradberry's future for the last few months and although there was trade interest, he's sticking around in Philadelphia, for now. Hopefully, he can bounce with the team this season.
