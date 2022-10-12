After Routine Start, Mike McCarthy's Conference Calls Turns to the Fans

PHILADELPHIA – It was pretty boilerplate stuff from Mike McCarthy on a conference call with Eagles reporters on Wednesday.

There was a lot of the usual fare, with the Cowboys coach being asked about Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' defense, and his quarterback, Cooper Rush.

McCarthy said Hurts is “playing at a very high level, playing with great confidence.”

He said the Eagles' defensive line is “excellent” and he loves the depth there, and that the secondary with Darius Slay and James Bradberry will be a “challenge.”

He said that he is preparing Rush for a fifth start in place of injured Dak Prescott and Rush is “commanding the offense, keeping us in plays, playing with good tempo, and has been sound with the football.”

It was beginning to feel a bit like ordering a soup and salad when prime rib is also on the menu, when all of a sudden, the waiter brought the prime rib out by mistake.

McCarthy was asked by SI Eagles Today for his thoughts on why he thinks the Cowboys have had the Eagles’ number lately. They won both games last year and are 3-1 the last two years.

Hurts hasn’t beaten them in two tries.

McCarthy started his answer to the question about having the Eagles number about the way you would expect, talking about each year being different and praising Philly.

“They’re obviously off to an excellent start,” he said. “Their September football speaks for itself and that’s where my mind is. I’m not really counting on statistics from the past for any guidance or motivation or anything in this football game. We’re excited to come up there and play on Sunday Night Football.”

Then it got more interesting, if not entertaining.

“It’s going to be a great environment,” he said. “Looking forward to the bus ride into the stadium, that’s always unique”

Ah, the bus ride.

Any memories of those?

“Ah shoot,” McCarthy answered, “a lot more than one, but they’re very consistent, the fan base. They’re outstanding.

“They love their team. I’ll just say that they don’t like the opponent. That’s been consistent of the three decades of being in this league.”

Asked if fans line up to show the bus that the Eagles are “No. 1,” McCarthy said: “They’re very good at the No. 1 sign, probably the best in the league.”

Any eggs tossed at the bus, coach?

“That’s happened,” he said. “Once again, they live up to their reputation I think is the best way to say it.”

