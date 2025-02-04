AJ Brown Reveals What Eagles Legend Texted Him Before Super Bowl
Will the Philadelphia Eagles get over the hump?
Philadelphia is just a few days away from a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The two sides are in New Orleans preparing for the big game and the festivities were kicked off on Monday night for Super Bowl week.
Players and media members alike took part in Super Bowl LIX Opening Night and there certainly were some intriguing takeaways. Media members had the opportunity to speak to the players on both teams ahead of the action.
Throughout his media session, Eagles star receiver AJ Brown revealed that team legend Fletcher Cox texted with advice for the upcoming clash.
"I just got a text message from Fletch, Fletcher Cox, he just told me 'No matter what you've done up to this point, it doesn't matter,'" Brown said. "'You've got to go out there and prove it on Sunday.' I needed to see that."
Cox clearly knows a thing or two about winning in Philadelphia. He spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Eagles and was a part of the Super Bowl LII-winning team over the New England Patriots.
Brown was a member of the Eagles team that lost against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2023. It has been a magical season for the Eagles to this point, but that unfortunately will be forgotten if they can't take down Kansas City on Sunday. Luckily, we are just a few days away from the action now.
