AJ Brown Snub: Eagles Star's Madden Rating Revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the top overall wide receivers in football in AJ Brown.
Brown is entering his seventh season in the National Football League and has been one of the most dominant playmakers in recent memory. He joined the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season and racked up back-to-back seasons with just under 1,500 receiving yards. In 2024, Brown had 1,079 receiving yards, 67 catches, and seven touchdowns in just 13 games.
The Eagles' passing offense runs through Brown. Clearly, there is a lot of love and respect for him across the league. For example, Pro Football Focus ranked Brown as the No. 1 receiver in football heading into the 2025 season.
"No. 1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles," Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema said. "Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable. He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade. He can win in every way, against any defense."
With "Madden NFL 26" set to release in August, the rankings for the annual video game have started to pop up on social media. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the top 10 rankings for receivers and Brown surprisingly landed at No. 8 behind Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders, and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brown and Evans were tied with a 93 rating. The biggest surprise on this list arguably is McLaurin. He's a year older than Brown and never has topped 1,200 yards in a season.
More NFL: Eagles Facing Unexpected QB Battle