AJ Brown Weighs In On Popular Eagles Debate
The Philadelphia Eagles have a big week ahead of them as it seems like we will end up finding out the fate of the "Tush Push."
The modified quarterback sneak has taken the league by storm because other franchises can't seem to stop Philadelphia. The Eagles aren't the only team who can do the play, but no one else seems to do it as well as Philadelphia and therefore the Green Bay Packers have put forth the notion to get it banned this offseason. It will take 24 votes to do so and the vote is expected to be held on Wednesday.
Eagles star receiver AJ Brown was asked about the "Tush Push" on Tuesday and he had a pretty funny response.
"I don't have any thoughts on it," Brown said. "I think it's only one yard, so."
Brown shared his response with a smile and doesn't sound like he's losing any sleep over whether or not the team will be able to run the play in 2025. In all honesty, it's a play that typically doesn't go for much more than a yard. Even if it gets banned, the Eagles have the same strong offensive line and quarterback in Jalen Hurts so it's not like the team will see a significant drop-off even if they have to run a standard quarterback sneak.
The whole topic has been blown out of proportion this offseason. Sure, it's a difficult play to stop, but a yard is a yard.