Alshon Jeffery's Season Comes to an End

First, DeSean Jackson, now Alshon Jeffery.

The Eagles’ best-laid plans at wide receiver this season have now both been laid low with season-ending injuries.

Jeffery was officially placed on Injured Reserve Thursday morning. The team promoted Robert Davis from the practice squad to take Jeffery’s place.

Jeffery suffered a foot injury during Monday night’s overtime win against the New York Giants.

The extent of the injury is still unknown since head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that he was waiting for one more test result, but there has been no further update. Pederson will meet with reporters again on Friday morning.

Jeffery’s season ends with 43 catches, 490 yards and five touchdowns, one of which came on a running play, in 10 games. The yardage total is his lowest season output since his rookie year when he had 367 yards, also in 10 games.

Davis played three games earlier this season for the Washington Redskins, who the Eagles will play on Sunday. He did not play in the season-opener for Washington against the Eagles, but he played in the three after that, and was targeted twice in those games with one catch for 11 yards.

Davis played in one game with the Redskins in 2017, when he was drafted by them in the sixth round out of Georgia State.

At 6-3, 210, Davis brings size and some experience.

The Eagles added Deontay Burnett to the practice squad, where there are still two other receivers in Marken Michel and Marcus Green.

Burnett played in five games last year with the New York Jets, making 10 catches for 143 yards.

As for Jackson, he went on the IR much earlier than Jeffery.

Jackson suffered a groin injury early in the second game of the season and tried to return against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3 but lasted just a handful of plays before being removed. He underwent surgery and was placed on IR on Nov. 5.

Jackson is eligible to return should the Eagles somehow find a way to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Injured Reserve has been a crowded place for the Eagles this season with several key contributors landing there in addition to Jackson and Jeffery.

Running backs Darren Sproles and Corey Clement suffered season ending injuries as did safety Rudy Ford and defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway.

Nelson Agholor could be the next one to be put on IR.

Agholor said on Wednesday that he continues to struggle with swelling in a knee he injured in early October and prevented him from playing against the Giants. The receiver added that he is doing what he can to try to get back on the field this year.