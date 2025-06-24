Analyst Has Bold One-Word Eagles Take
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a roller coaster of an offseason so far.
The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and have had an offseason of transition. Some stars have left the franchise, like Brandon Graham, Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat. Some talent has come to the franchise as well, like AJ Dillon and Josh Uche.
Although the Eagles lost some pieces, there are still high hopes for the team. For example, FOX Sports NFL reporter Ben Arthur had one word for Philadelphia's offseason: "Reloaded."
"Reloaded," Arthur said. "The Eagles may have lost key players on their defensive line, like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, but they’ve added Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari on low-risk, high-reward contracts as replacements. Former first-round pick Kenyon Green also enters the picture for guard depth after Mekhi Becton’s departure in free agency. With the core of last year’s Super Bowl-winning team returning and the expected growth of young players, Philadelphia should be a threat to repeat."
The Eagles arguably have the most talented roster on paper even with the losses of the offseason. The offense specifically will look similar in 2025. Most of the pieces are back, aside from Mekhi Becton who left in free agency. The Eagles defense is loaded and just added a big piece in Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. All in all, things are positive right now in Philadelphia.
