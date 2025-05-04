Analyst Names UDFA That Could Make Eagles Roster
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great few weeks.
Philadelphia had one of the highest-rated hauls in the 2025 National Football League Draft and followed it up in the undrafted free agent market. But, who will end up actually making the roster, if any of them?
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski shared a column with the most likely undrafted free agent to make each roster and mentioned running back ShunDerrick Powell for the Eagles out of Central Arkansas.
"Philadelphia Eagles: RB ShunDerrick Powell, Central Arkansas," Sobleski said. "The Philadelphia Eagles value running backs as much or more than any NFL team. Saquon Barkley will remain the squad's offensive focal point, though the organization should worry about load management this coming year and into the future. AJ Dillon is trying to make a comeback from a previous neck injury. Will Shipley is a versatile option out of the backfield.
"Central Arkansas' ShunDerrick Powell is just the type of prospect that fans of a team will want to root for as an undersized (5'7", 183 lbs) ball-carrier with fantastic speed and even better production coming out of the FCS level. He ran for 3,867 yards over the last two seasons. Powell is a change-of-pace back to give the Eagles a full complement of ball-carriers in an already talented backfield."
The Eagles are pretty set at running back with Saquon Barkley, AJ Dillon, and Will Shipley. This selection seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened.
More NFL: Eagles Superstar AJ Brown Announced Major Life Update