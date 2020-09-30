Analyzing the Eagles' Lengthy Injury Report from Sept. 30 Practice

PHILADELPHIA – In response to a question about the challenge of not knowing which quarterback will play Sunday night for the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo or Nick Mullens, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said on he could play quarterback for the 49ers because they rely so heavily on the run game.

If that’s the case then maybe Jalen Hurts can play cornerback for the Eagles, or Nate Sudfeld, because the Eagles could be in a bind trying to figure out who will replace the injured Avonte Maddox at the cornerback spot opposite Slay.

The thought was it would be Trevor Williams, and it still might be, but he did not practice on Wednesday due to a rib injury.

The cornerback was part of a long list of Eagles who did not practice or who were limited on the first fill workday in preparation to play the defending NFC champion 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday night.

“I look forward to see what’s happening,” said Slay, who did not say anyone’s name when asked who he expects to line up opposite him. “My guy is ready and I’m looking forward to being out there on the field with him.”

Maddox and Williams were two of nine players who did not practice on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Eagles WRs go through drills on Sept. 30

Three players were out due to what was listed as illness, and with what is happening with the Tennessee Titans, who had four players and several staffers test positive for the coronavirus, it is fair to wonder if the three Eagles who were out with illness also have tested positive.

Those three players were Jason Peters, Jack Driscoll, and Jamon Brown.

The other players who missed practice were receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring), DT Fletcher Cox (abdomen), and safety Rudy Ford (groin).

Limited in practice were receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (glute), and center Jason Kelce (rest).

“Alshon will get some work in a little bit this week again,” said Pederson. “We're trying to increase his workload to get him back to playing here soon. DeSean is a little more … day-to-day with his injury.”

Certainly, Sanders’ injury will bear watching since he missed the opener with a hamstring injury but has played close to 80 percent of the snaps in each of the two games since.

Boston Scott has had just seven carries since Sanders returned and Corey Clement just two in the last two games.

“Given the opportunity, we’re ready to step up to the plate and bat,” said Scott. “We're ready for whatever coach Pederson, Duce (Staley), whatever he wants us to do, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Wednesday was also the day on which the Eagles placed rookie receiver Jalen Reagor on Injured Reserve after having surgery to repair a ligament in his thumb last Thursday.

“There was no suddenness to make the decision right away,” said Pederson when asked why it took 10 days after the injury happened to make the move. “Because we had bodies, we had players that we could activate and elevate and it's just the way the rules are this year. So, there was no need to really press the issue last week.

“Obviously, we know he's going to miss some time, but yeah, there was really no reason to really push anything other than having the flexibility, I guess, with the other guys.”

With Peters unavailable, practice squad rookie Prince Tega Wanogho took some snaps at left tackle in the early part of practice.

As for the rest of the O-line, Pederson said that he didn’t expect any changes at the guard position, where Matt Pryor made his first start of the season at right guard while Nate Herbig moved from RG to left guard.

“The guys actually really settled in this past weekend, did a nice job in the game and so there's no need to really shift too many guys around,” said Pederson. “Herbig has done an outstanding job for us starting out at right and then playing left, and Pryor filling in last week. So, we don't feel the need at this point.

"We will get Jamon Brown more reps just to get him caught up with the offense, but other than that, we don't feel the need right now to make any changes there.”

Greg Ward and John Hightower appeared to be getting first-team reps at the receiver spot. Rookie sixth-round pick Quez Watkins, who was activated from the Injured Reserve earlier in the week, also practiced and appeared to make all the necessary cuts in his patterns without limitation.

