Anonymous Coach Addresses Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have a bona fide winner on their hands.
That's exactly what Jalen Hurts is. In college and then in the pros, Hurts has done pretty much nothing but win and at just 26 years old just won his first Super Bowl and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award. Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX led by Hurts.
Hurts continues to be a polarizing quarterback to rank around the league. There are some that have ranked him as high as No. 1 or No. 2. Most rankings seem to have Hurts right around No. 5 behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson. But, some others have him lower. For example, ESPN shared it's top 10 list and had Hurts all the way down at No. 9.
Rankings are subjective. At the end of the day, all that matters is wins and losses and Hurts has done a good job in that department for Philadelphia. Although there is some polarization when it comes to Hurts, it sounds like he has at least one fan in the AFC, per Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.
"Sources are saying about Hurts: 'Jalen is an elite competitor and a big-time leader. Two necessary and vital attributes in any great quarterback.' —AFC defensive coordinator," Verderame said.
Philadelphia is loaded and has a chance to repeat as champs this year. It all starts with Hurts no matter where rankings have him.
