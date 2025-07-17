Anonymous Exec Surprises With Eagles' AJ Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have one of the best wide receivers in football.
AJ Brown is talented and has taken the league by storm, especially since coming over to the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 1,079 receiving yards in just 13 games in 2024. Philadelphia has a significant piece on its hands, led by guys like Brown.
Philadelphia is the reigning champs and but Brown still only landed at No. 5 on ESPN's ranking of the top receivers in the NFL.
"Philly was 16-1 while averaging 31.5 points per game with Brown in the lineup last season," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said. "Without Brown, the team went 2-2 while averaging 18.0 points per game. Those numbers include Philadelphia's playoff run. 'He's still awesome,' a veteran AFC scout said. 'He comes up big when you need him, he's still incredibly strong and fast enough. A nightmare to tackle. Maybe a tad slower than he was, but that's slight.'
"Brown averaged 3.3 yards per route in 2024, second highest among wideouts with a minimum of 75 targets. He's been so good that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has paid him top-end receiver money on two occasions in three years. Dealing with his physicality and strength is a problem (for cornerbacks),' an NFL personnel evaluator said. 'At the end of the day, sometimes, it's really that simple.'"
What's next for hte Eagles? We could see the young piece sooner rather than later.