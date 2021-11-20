Another Member of 2018 Draft Signs, this Time it's Avonte Maddox's Turn

The CB signed a new contract a day after his roommate, tight end Dallas Goedert, got one

The Eagles 2018 draft class has turned into a real keeper, maybe one of the most successful in recent history for GM Howie Roseman, at least in terms of foundation pieces.

Avonte Maddox became the fourth member of that five-player class to sign a contract extension when the cornerback and the team agreed to a deal on Saturday morning.

The contract is for three years, keeping Maddox in the secondary through 2024. It is worth $22.5 million with $13.3M guaranteed and comes just 24 hours after the Eagles agreed to an extension with Maddox’s longtime roommate, tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert and the Eagles agreed to a four-year extension with the potential to earn $59M, with $35.7M guaranteed.

Just as the regular season was beginning, the Eagles also extended deals for 2018 draft class members, left tackle Jordan Mailata, and defensive end Josh Sweat.

The fifth member of that class is OL Matt Pryor, who played 27 games with 10 starts during two years in Philadelphia. Pryor was traded at the start of the year to the Indianapolis Colts, where he has played in nearly 50 percent of the offensive snaps.

Maddox arrived in the fourth round of the draft, with Goedert being taken in the second round. Goedert was the first player the Eagles took in 2018 after trading out of the first round, where they owned the final pick after winning the Super Bowl the previous season.

Sweat also came in the fourth. Mailata was a seventh-round pick; Pryor a sixth.

the contract between the 2018 class and the 2017 class is stark.

Only one player remains with the Eagles from the 2017 draft, and that is Derek Barnett, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. That was also the final year Joe Douglas served as Roseman's right-hand man before becoming GM of the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, Maddox has shown position flexibility, playing some safety due to injuries during his rookie season then being moved to outside corner last year. He has settled in at the slot position, a spot he has played well this season, with 30 solo tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss, and a half-sack.

His forced fumble against Lions RB D’Andre Swift led to Darius Slay’s scoop-and-score 33-yard TD return.

In his career, he has 211 tackles (167 solos), nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and three interceptions.

Goedert and Maddox became fast friends when they arrived in the same year and decided to get a place together.

When the two talked about the situation earlier this month, they thought their time together in Philadelphia was coming to an end.

Now, they are part of the foundation the Eagles are layering into place.

That doesn’t mean the cornerback and tight end will remain roommates, however.

“I thought the plan was we were going to get a lot of land, two houses on there, two ATVs so we could drive back and forth, you know?” Goedert joked on Nov. 4. “But, no it’s been great living with him the last three-and-a-half or whatever years. All great things must come to an end sometime, you have to move on and continue your life eventually.”

After Goedert signed his deal, Maddox tweeted out that dinner was on his friend for the next 30 years.

Goedert responded to that when he talked on Friday, just minutes after signing his new deal.

“I feel like I’ve been playing for Avonte’s food for the last four years," Goedert joked, "so another 30 ain’t going to hurt it."

