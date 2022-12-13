Arryn Siposs Heads to IR, Brett Kern, Anthony Harris join Practice Squad

The punter and safety could be elevated for Sunday's game in Chicago, though K'Von Wallace has DC Jonathan Gannon feeling "comfortable" with his play vs. the Giants

PHILADELPHIA – Arryn Siposs is out.

Brett Kern is in. Sort of.

The Eagles signed the veteran punter to the practice squad shortly before putting Siposs on Injured Reserve. Kern will be the punter for the foreseeable future.

The longtime Titans punter wasn’t the only practice squad addition on Tuesday afternoon.

Safety Anthony Harris joined the PS, too.

The situation at safety is more muddled.

Reed Blankenship’s injury isn’t believed to be serious enough to warrant a trip to the IR, but whether or not he can play on Sunday is unclear.

The Eagles are already without safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who was put on IR two games ago with a lacerated kidney. The earliest he can return is Jan. 1 vs. the Saints.

To make room for Harris and Kern, the Eagles released WR Auden Tate and S Marquise Blair from the practice squad.

The Eagles aren’t taking any chances bringing back a player in Harris who is familiar with their system after playing in it last year. He was re-signed in the offseason to a one-year deal but was cut at the end of training camp.

Harris went to Denver and played three games before being released on Dec. 6.

“Obviously if we're down a couple guys, he knows our system,” said defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday morning. “His football character is through the roof. We'll get him up to speed, see where he's at and get him going.”

K’Von Wallace filled in when Blankenship got hurt early during Sunday’s 48-22 win over the New York Giants.

He played 46 snaps (72%). Only twice since he was drafted in the fourth round back in 2020 has Wallace played more snaps and that was in the 2021 season opener (64) and in the 2020 regular-season finale (63).

He made five tackles in his run against the Giants.

“He played well,” said Gannon. “We've been talking all along, and K'Von always gets mentioned in that. He plays some high-leverage snaps for us when he comes in the game, and I expect K'Von to go in there and play well.

“…I feel very comfortable with K'Von going in, and I thought he did a good job. Anyone that has a jersey on game day, there can't be a drop-off if we have injuries or nicks or whatever the case may be. They've got to be psychologically prepped to go in the game and execute at a high level, which I thought he did.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.