Avonte Maddox Activated from IR, Christian Elliss Elevated from PS

Avonte Maddox passed the test.

The Eagles slot cornerback wanted to wait to see how his injured hamstring held up during the week in live portions of the team's practices after it had landed him on Injured Reserve in early November.

Evidently, it held up well because Maddox was activated from IR on Saturday afternoon and will play when the Eagles (11-1) face the New York Giants (7-4-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m./FOX).

“I’m excited,” said Maddox earlier in the week. “It’s a great feeling when you’re able to get back out there and shake off the rust and be out there with the team, that’s the fun part. Practicing with them and laughing with them then getting into the game is just easy.”

The Eagles also elevated linebacker Christian Elliss from the practice squad for a second straight week. Elliss made his presence felt on special teams last week with two tackles while blocking well in the punt return game.

Maddox has played just six games this season after missing Weeks 4 and 5 with an ankle injury.

He has 27 tackles with one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

“Obviously he's a big-time slot (cornerback) in this league,” said head coach Nick Sirianni earlier in the week. “When he's ready to go, we're going to be excited to get him back out there.”

Josiah Scott filled in while Maddox was out and played well enough to keep the Eagles winning.

“He did a great job,” said Maddox about Scott. “I tried to help him as much as I can moving around and what I see from my view. To me, it seems like he did a really good job in the slot.

“When I left, he picked it right up. I always knew he could do it. I see him at practice every day. He’s a fighter. When Josiah comes in it’s kind of like it’s me.”

