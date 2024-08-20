Bears Proposed Trade Would Land Ex-Eagles Star After Stunning Offseason
The Chicago Bears have a bright future and could even make a run at a playoff spot in 2024.
Chicago selected phenom Caleb Williams with the top pick in the 2024 National Football League Draft and also made multiple additions on the offensive side of the football throughout the offseason. Chicago is an interesting team to watch out for but it may not be done adding.
The Bears have been mentioned as a team that could use a boost on defense and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine suggested a trade with the New York Jets for former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Haason Reddick could alter the NFC North race this season.
"On paper, the Chicago Bears have done a lot to be a completely different team in 2024," Ballentine said. "Caleb Williams has looked great in the preseason, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze change the dynamic of the passing game and the defense was already making strides under Matt Eberflus last season...The Bears' defense will have to take another step forward if the team is going to win the division. One final opportunity to push them to the next level would be working out a trade for Haason Reddick.
"Former NFL executive Scott Pioli said in an appearance on Good Morning Football that the Bears were one of the teams that was pursuing Matthew Judon in trade talks with the Patriots. Now Reddick remains the most obvious trade piece left on the board."
Reddick was a star with the Eagles and was traded to the Jets this offseason. He hasn't gotten a new deal like he wanted and hasn't reported to New York and even has requested a trade. It's unclear how the saga will play out, but a deal with Chicago could be interesting.
More NFL: Raiders Strongly Linked To Eagles All-Pro; How Close Is Deal To Happening?