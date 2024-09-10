Beloved Eagles Legend Has Hilarious Malfunction In 'Monday Night Countdown'
One former Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite certainly has a great few months.
Philadelphia lost one of the most important pieces of its offense throughout the offseason as seven-time Pro Bowler Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the National Football League. Kelce was a beloved member of the Eagles' organization and he still is a fan-favorite across Philadelphia.
Although he no longer is taking the field with the Eagles, he still has had a great few months. He's landed a few media gigs, including with ESPN on "Monday Night Countdown." The former Eagles star along with his brother, Travis, also landed a massive podcast deal.
Things certainly are looking up for Kelce and he made his first appearance on "Monday Night Countdown" for the Week 1 clash between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. It went well, but there was one funny moment that came from it.
Kelce apparently forgot his travel bag and had to go to the mall before the game to get a dress shirt for the broadcast.
"Jason Kelce's long-awaited 'Monday Night Countdown' debut required a trip to the mall," ESPN's Anthony Gharib posted. "Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, left his travel bag in his truck and needed to make a trip to the mall to purchase a new shirt, Scott Van Pelt revealed. Kelce got the job done, though, wearing a plain white, long-sleeved dress shirt as the show kicked off.
"It fits my belly now. I've lost a little bit of weight," Kelce joked. "The fact that a Hall of Fame center can shop at Lululemon, that's big, man, that's a big accomplishment," Ryan Clark said.
Kelce certainly makes for great television. He was fantastic for the Eagles as a player and now maybe even better as a commentator.
