Beloved Eagles Legend Opens Up About QB Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC.
Philadelphia selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 National Football League Draft, and has been everything the team could've hoped for since taking over the starting job. Since fully taking over the job in 2021, Hurts has a 35-15 record and has led the Eagles to the playoffs in each season.
The Eagles even made a run to the Super Bowl in 2022, although it couldn't get over the hump. Hurts is a two-time Pro Bowler and certainly could take the Eagles back to the Super Bowl once again.
He has more responsibility this season after former fan-favorite Jason Kelce announced his retirement after the 2023 season ended. The beloved Eagles superstar certainly has loved what he has seen out of Hurts so far in the young season and said as much on the WIP Morning Show.
"All in all, he's making really good decisions, he's leading the team, he's more comfortable, he's more poised," Kelce said. "They're handling the blitz phenomenally...I think he's playing really, really good right now."
Kelce knows a thing or two about having success in Philadelphia, and the fact that he has been so impressed with Hurts this season should be a great sign for Eagles fans. The Eagles have a chance to do something special this season, and if they do so, it will be thanks in large part to Hurts' play. He has been great so far this season.