Beloved Eagles Legend Predicts New Starter Will Be Better Than Him
The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line certainly looks different than it did last year.
Philadelphia had the fortune of having beloved center Jason Kelce on the roster for the last 13 years but he no longer is with the team. Kelce announced his retirement at the end of the 2023 National Football League season.
He has had a wonderful few months since announcing his retirement. He no longer takes hits on the football field, has landed multiple media gigs, and signed a massive podcast contract. Things are looking up for him certainly.
With Kelce now retired, Cam Jurgens has taken over his spot. Some have wondered how Jurgens would perform and Kelce had some extremely high praise for him on SportsRadio 94WIP.
"Jason Kelce on Cam Jurgens: "He's going to continually get compared to me, which I don't think is fair for him. And then eventually when everybody realizes he's fantastic and a great player, I'll have to live with the fact that there's a guy that's better than me."
If Jurges not only can impress but actually ends up being better than the seven-time Pro Bowler, Philadelphia will be in good shape. The Eagles had a great start to the season and won their Week 1 matchup. Hopefully, they can continue to impress this season and Jurgens is able to continue to prove why he now has the role that Kelce filled for years.
