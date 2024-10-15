Beloved Eagles Legend Weighs In On Head Coach Nick Sirianni
There has been plenty of chatter and speculation about the Philadelphia Eagles in recent weeks.
Philadelphia is 3-2 on the season and in second place in the NFC East after taking down the Cleveland Browns. While this is the case, if you read most of the headlines swirling around the team right now you would think they are 0-5 and in last place.
The Eagles have dealt with a plethora of injuries and are finally starting to get healthier, and unsurprisingly this led to a better offensive performance in Week 6.
With the building speculation around the team, some have wondered if the Eagles could make a change at head coach. Nick Sirianni has gotten a lot of bad press, and he didn't help himself after the win over the Browns as he turned around and addressed fans in the crowd.
He apologized afterward, but plenty of people have now weighed in about the Eagles coach, with many defending him. Eagles legend Jason Kelce joined the list of people who have defended Sirianni on Monday.
"He's passionate," Kelce said. "He loves his guys. He loves his team, and you're going to know that. I think you saw that, and obviously he knows that wasn't the right way to handle the situation. Everybody knows it, and that was inappropriate, but this is a guy that knows that his energy is going to fuel the football team. The team said that in their postgame interviews...
"If that is going to get the best out of him, that emotional energy, that he can then infuse into other people, I'm all for it."
Sirianni has gotten a lot of bad press lately, but what he's doing seems to be working. If the team is happy with him, that is all that matters.
