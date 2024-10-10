Beloved Eagles Vet Predicted To Leave Philly Soon
The Philadelphia Eagles could make some tough decisions in the not-so-distant future.
Philadelphia will have to make some decisions about the roster as the team starts to get a little healthier. Saquon Barkley is the Eagles' clear workhorse out of the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley behind him.
Gainwell is a veteran of four years, and Shipley is a rookie. FanSided's Jake Beckman put together a list of players he predicted won't make it through the season with Philadelphia and sadly had Gainwell on his list.
"This is already Kenny’s fourth year in the NFL, which feels kind of crazy," Beckman said. "He’s as far into his career as Miles Sanders was in his last year with the Eagles. Gainwell spent his first two years behind Sanders, last year behind/next to D’Andre Swift, and this year behind Saquon. Time flies when you’re constantly in emotional duress.
"The Eagles told everyone their plans at running back after they signed Saquon and drafted Will Shipley in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. On top of that, Kenny isn’t the kind of running back that the Eagles would sign for another contract. There are a few teams that could possibly want Gainwell in a trade."
Gainwell has been with the team over the last four years, but there may not be room for three running backs on the roster. Barkley is going to get pretty much every carry. Dealing Gainwell away ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline could make some sense.
