Beloved Ex-Bills QB Has Bold Take On Eagles' Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are firing on all cylinders right now.
Philadelphia has won its last six games and now is 8-2 on the year. The Eagles already have won their matchup this week as they took down the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. Now, the Eagles can comfortably sit in first place until they face off against the Los Angeles Rams next week.
Things are looking up for the Eagles, and there even is a chance that this team could contend for a Super Bowl this year. While this is the case, former fan-favorite quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a bold take on the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
"Would love to have an actual discussion with Eagles fans on their confidence level in Jalen Hurts right now," Fitzpatrick said. "I think he can and has played at a much higher level than he is playing right now. I don’t need the stats and passer rating in the last six games. The Eagles roster is Super Bowl caliber but I did walk away from the game last night with questions about the pass game. Seems out of sync and it seems to be the weakness of the team right now."
It's not the most outlandish take in the world, but hopefully, Hurts and the Eagles can prove Fitzpatrick wrong down the stretch and into the postseason. The Eagles' strength this season certainly has been the running game rather than the passing game. Maybe that will change at some point.
More NFL: Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Next Philly Clash Vs. Rams