Beloved Ex-Eagle Looking For Opportunity With Philly Reunion Possible
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is looking for a new opportunity and could find one in the not-so-distant future.
Philadelphia parted ways with veteran running back Boston Scott after spending six seasons with the Eagles. His role shrunk in 2023, and he was looking for another opportunity. Scott signed with the Los Angeles Rams in May but was released toward the end of August.
Scott quickly latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but suffered a knee injury and was released in September.
Now, he reportedly is healthy again and is looking to land a new opportunity, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Free agent (running back) Boston Scott is fully healthy and ready to return after partially tearing his meniscus before the season," Schultz said. "The former Philadelphia Eagle has spent the last two months rehabbing and is prepared to join a team soon."
It could make some sense for the Eagles to take a look into a reunion. Philadelphia has Saquon Barkley as the team's leadback. Barkley gets the vast majority of the carries, but some have speculated throughout the season that the Eagles could use more depth behind him.
Bringing Scott back into the fold could give the Eagles a dependable and familiar option. He clearly wouldn't have a big role with the Eagles, but he is familiar with the organization and would be cheap. At this point, why not bring him back on the practice squad, at least?
More NFL: Eagles $96 Million Superstar Reportedly Avoided Serious Injury