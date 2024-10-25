Bengals May Lose Star Playmaker For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to win their third straight win on Sunday.
Philadelphia struggled out of the gate due to injuries but things have turned around since the bye week. The Eagles have won each of their last two games and has looked like a much better team. Philadelphia seems to trending in the right direction and now will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals are in a similar position where they started off on a bad note but also have looked much better lately. It will be a competitive contest in which either team could win, but the Bengals may be without the services of one of their best players on Sunday.
Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins reportedly suffered a quad injury on Friday and now is questionable for Sunday's clash, according to 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks.
"Tee Higgins suffered a quad injury and is now questionable for the Eagles game vs. the Bengals on Sunday," Shorr-Parks said.
Higgins is one of the Bengals' top playmakers and currently has 29 receptions on the season for 341 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He dealt with some injuries last year and only appeared in 12 games. Before that, he had two staight seasons with over 1,000 yards in 2021 and 2022.
If Higgins ends up missing the contest on Sunday, that would make things a little different. Philadelphia certainly is planning to face off against both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. The absence of Higgins likely would change the way the covers Chase. This is something to monitor over the next few days.
