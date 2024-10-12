Bengals Predicted To Be In Mix For Ex-Eagles $4 Million Pro Bowler
Where will the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker land?
Former Eagles linebacker Devin White recently was released, ending what was a surprising stint. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Philadelphia in the offseason, but things clearly didn't work out. It seemed like White was going to be a starter and play a major role for the Eagles, but he never appeared in a game and now is on the open market.
The former Philadelphia linebacker is a one-time Pro Bowler and is just 26 years old. Some team is going to take a chance on him. It's only a matter of time.
One team that was predicted to be in the mix for the veteran linebacker is the Cincinnati Bengals by CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo.
"Cincinnati's defense has been historically bad this year and the biggest reason for its 1-4 start," DeArdo said. "The Bengals have two long-term starters at linebacker in Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt, but Cincinnati should be turning over every stone possible in an attempt to fix the defense, which is why White could be an option here. If anything, he would provide depth and competition to a defense that could use both. "
Cincinnati certainly hasn't had the season it hoped to have so far, and it could make sense to take a chance on a former Pro Bowler to bolster the defense. At this point, why not if you are the Bengals? Maybe with a bigger opportunity, White can get back on track.
