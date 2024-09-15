Bengals Predicted To Land Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Proposal
There could be some serious movement across the National Football League in the not-so-distant future.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that likely won't make a major move. Philadelphia has one of the most well-built rosters in football right now and doesn't have any glaring holes. This can't be said about every team.
There could be some movement soon and the New York Jets may end up being a team that swings a trade. New York acquired star linebacker Haason Reddick from the Eagles in a trade but may need to move him again. Reddick hasn't reported to the Jets yet and may not.
He has requested a trade and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox compiled a list of six possible landing spots for him and mentioned the Cincinnati Bengals as a fit.
"Bengals Get: Edge Haason Reddick," Knox said. "Jets Get: WR Tee Higgins. The Cincinnati Bengals could use a high-end complement to pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. Reddick could be that No. 2 sack artist, though the Bengals have less cap space ($10.8 million) than the cost of Reddick's base salary ($14.3 million).
"A creative solution for both teams could involve sending franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins to New York. Higgins has been out with a hamstring injury and has shot down the idea that his absence is contract-related...The deadline for Higgins to sign a long-term deal passed on July 15. His only option is to play out the season under the tag and test free agency in 2025. However, that doesn't mean he has to play for the Bengals."
Could Reddick actually be moved again?
More NFL: Ex-Steelers Second-Round Pick Could Be Option For Eagles With AJ Brown Injured