Bengals Predicted To Pluck Eagles $1.6 Million Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles will need to open up the checkbook a little bit if they want to keep a breakout star around.
Philadelphia signed 27-year-old linebacker Zack Baun to a one-year, $1.6 million deal. Clearly, they saw something in Baun but it would've been difficult for the team to predict just how good he has been.
Baun didn't have a large role with the New Orleans Saints over the last few years, but he has one with the Eagles. He's not just playing at a career-high level, but at an All-Pro-level. He's been that good and the fans love him in Philadelphia.
Now, the Eagles will need to find a way to keep him around whether it is an extension during the season or a new deal in free agency. If he reaches free agency, other teams will be in on him as well. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department predicted that he will land with the Cincinnati Bengals.
"2025 Free Agency: LB Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "Zack Baun is experiencing an incredible career turnaround with the Philadelphia Eagles, so it would be kind of surprising to see him leave Philly. Then again, the Eagles haven't always valued the linebacker position, so it isn't impossible. If he does wind up hitting the open market, the Bengals should be looking into him.
"Baun has been an elite run-stuffer for the Eagles this season. His ability to get downhill and erase running lanes is exactly what the Bengals could use to fix their faulty run defense right now"
Cincinnati is a team that hasn't lived up to expectations this year. The Bengals will need to make big changes and clearly Baun could give any team a boost. Hopefully, he's still calling Philadelphia home in 2025, though.
