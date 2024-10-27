Bengals Star Has 'Real Chance' Of Missing Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their third straight win on Sunday.
Philadelphia will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road with a chance to earn its fifth win of the season. The Eagles currently are in second place in the NFC East at 4-2, but a win over the Bengals could give the Eagles a chance at the top spot in the division. The Washington Commanders will face off against a red-hot Chicago Bears team with quarterback Jayden Daniels banged up.
The Eagles have a tough matchup themselves against the Bengals, as Cincinnati has turned things around lately after a tough start to the season. Cincinnati has looked like a contender lately, as many expected it to. But, the Bengals got some bad news late in the week.
Cincinnati has a "real chance" of losing star receiver Tee Higgins on Sunday against the Eagles, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"Per sources, there’s a real chance Bengals (wide receiver) Tee Higgins, who injured his quad in Friday’s practice, has to miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles," Graziano said. "The Bengals are planning to go right up until game time before deciding, but there’s pessimism about his chances to play."
Higgins is in his fifth season with the Bengals and has developed into a dynamic offensive weapon. He has two seasons with over 1,000 under his belt, and it seems like the 2024 season could be his third. It would change things a bit if he's forced to miss the game on Sunday.
