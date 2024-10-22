Bill Belichick Praises Eagles While Ripping Into Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have had a better Sunday.
Philadelphia entered its clash against the rival New York Giants sporting a 3-2 record. There has been a lot of negative chatter about the team this season, but it was above .500 heading into the matchup against the Giants.
The Eagles didn't just come away with a win, but they ended up blowing out one of their biggest rivals. Philadelphia ended up coming out on top 28-3, and one of the biggest reasons why was superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
Barkley spent the first six seasons of his career with the Giants, and for some reason, they let him go. It seems like Barkley was ready for the matchup against his former team and ended up racking up 176 rushing yards.
National Football League legend Bill Belichick joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and had a lot of positive things to say about Barkley and the Eagles while ripping the Giants.
"It just seemed like a general manager thing about not thinking someone was going to pay (Barkley) when kind of everyone in the league knew he was going to go to the Eagles," Belichick said. "I don't think everyone was on the same page with that or at least it didn't seem that way from 'Hard Knocks...'
"I think in Philadelphia's case, this was a great move by (Howie Roseman) and the Eagles to not only get a great player but to take a great player away from another team in your division. That's like a double hit there."
Clearly, the move has worked out for the Eagles. It wouldn't be shocking if the Giants were scratching their heads after facing off against him on Sunday.
