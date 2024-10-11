Bills $120 Superstar Could Be Blockbuster Trade Fit For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will be returning to the field on Sunday in Week 6 action against the Cleveland Browns.
Philadelphia will welcome the Browns to Lincoln Financial Field with the hopes of getting back in the win column. The Eagles have lost two of their last three games, but Sunday's clash with Cleveland should be a winnable contest. Plus, Philadelphia will be closer to full strength, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson all expected to return.
The Eagles should be able to get back on track and could make some tough decisions over the next few weeks. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will come and pass on Nov. 5, and if the Eagles can pick up a few more wins over the next few weeks, one player who should be considered is Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.
Miller currently is suspended but will be back right before the trade deadline. He appeared in the first four games with Buffalo and racked up three sacks.
Philadelphia could use some help at linebacker, and CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin mentioned Miller as someone who could be available.
"Would the Buffalo Bills really sell their most accomplished edge rusher? Well, they already forced him to take a pay cut ahead of 2024, and they're playing without him until Week 8 anyway thanks to a recently issued suspension," Benjamin said. "Greg Rousseau has come on as well. It's unlikely another club would eat the entirety of Miller's remaining contract, but he might be willing to renegotiate to hop to another contender."
If Miller is available, he is someone who could help the Eagles' defense. He has a big contract, but could make sense.
