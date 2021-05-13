BIRDS 365: AP's Rob Maaddi and 6ABC's Jeff Skversky

The schedule is out. How do things shape up for the Eagles?

PHILADELPHIA - You gotta play along.

The schedule is out so it's time to play the that's a win, that's a loss game and Jody and John give some meaningless early predictions on Nick Sirianni's first season as the Eagles' head coach.

Helping break down the schedule is friend of the show Rob Maaddi from The Associated Press and 6ABC sports anchor Jeff Skversky.

Maaddi talks about the elephant in the room for the Eagles -- the cornerback position -- and wonders why Howie Roseman didn't take a harder look at the Chicago deal in the draft to try to accumulate yet another first-round pick.

Also broken down is the somewhat contextual path Jalen Hurts will have to go down to earn the QB1 job for the long-term in Philadelphia.

In Hour 2, Skversky explains why Doug Pederson's departure dated back to Mike Groh's firing after the 2019 season plus how Sirianni and the young coaching staff will win over the veteran players.

The developmental chops of the new coaching staff are also touched upon as the Eagles try to salvage a host of young players the fans have already given up on.

