BIRDS 365 Draft Day Edition: Les Bowen and former NFL Scout Matt Manocherian

Draft Day is here and Les Bowen joins us live from Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA - Draft Day is finally here and we've got you covered as Les Bowen from the Philadelphia Inquirer joins us live from Cleveland to set the stage.

The NFL expects 50,000 fans each day on the shores of Lake Erie as the league tries to get back to business. as it was prior to the global pandemic.

Les examines the avenues the Eagles have in the first round, including potential trade-ups early and late as well as the two most likely positions to be addressed - cornerback and receiver.

The pending rock, paper, scissors tilt between Bowen and new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is examined and Les reveals a potential injury that could make the rookie mentor the favorite.

In Hour 2, former Browns and Saints scout Matt Manocherian of Sports Info Solutions is back to give us the final skinny on the quarterback positions.

Manocherian also gives us a deep dive on production vs. projection and the never-ending divide between the personnel world and the analytics movement, something that disappoints the former scout who has dipped his feet into both camps and acknowledges they both have something to offer and each need to be more open-minded.

Plus, Matt rubber stamps a potential first-round running back Johnny Mac loves - North Carolina's Javonte Williams.

You can listen to the April 29th edition of BIRDS 365 here:

To watch on-demand at any time please subscribe to the JAKIB Media YouTube page by banging the link.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.